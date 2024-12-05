Teams on a recent upswing battle when the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks meet the Lipscomb Bisons in non-conference action on Thursday afternoon. SE Missouri State is coming off an 80-59 win over Kansas City on Saturday, while Lipscomb defeated Chattanooga 80-62 on Tuesday. The Redhawks (3-4), who finished 10th in the OVC at 4-14 and 9-22 overall last year, are 2-16 on the road since the start of last season. The Bisons (5-4), who tied for second with Stetson at 11-5 in the Atlantic Sun Conference and 20-12 overall in 2023-24, are 2-1 on their home court this year.

Tipoff from Allen Arena in Nashville, Tenn., is set for noon ET. The all-time series is tied 1-1, with Lipscomb winning the last meeting 80-74 on Dec. 9, 2020. The Bisons are 16-point favorites in the latest SE Missouri State vs. Lipscomb odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 147.5. Before making any Lipscomb vs. SE Missouri State picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Lipscomb vs. SE Missouri State:

SE Missouri State vs. Lipscomb spread: Lipscomb -16



SE Missouri State vs. Lipscomb over/under: 147.5 points

SE Missouri State vs. Lipscomb money line: Lipscomb -1587, SE Missouri State +885

SEMO: The Redhawks are 6-3 against the spread in their last nine games

LIP: The Bisons are 6-3-1 ATS in their last 10 games

Why you should back Lipscomb

Senior forward Jacob Ognacevic powers the Bisons' offense. In nine games, all starts, he is averaging 17.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 31.8 minutes. He has reached double-figure scoring in seven of nine games, including a season-high 30 points and 10 rebounds in a 77-72 win over Duquesne on Nov. 4. He poured in 28 points and added seven rebounds and four assists in 38 minutes in an 80-79 loss to Belmont on Nov. 12.

Also leading the way for Lipscomb is senior guard Will Pruitt. In nine games, all starts, he is averaging 13.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, three assists and 1.4 steals in 31.9 minutes. He has reached double figures in seven of nine games, including a 19-point effort in an 82-44 win at Alabama A&M on Saturday. He scored 20 points and added five assists and four rebounds in an 80-79 loss to Belmont on Nov. 12.

Why you should back SE Missouri State

Senior guard Teddy Washington Jr. has been on a tear. He has scored 15 or more points in each of the last six games, including a pair of double-doubles. In an 87-82 loss to Chattanooga on Nov. 17, he poured in 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. He scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 93-38 win over Crowley's Ridge on Nov. 13. He is coming off a 28-point and five-rebound performance in the win over Kansas City. In seven starts, he is averaging 18.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.6 steals in 30.9 minutes.

Sophomore guard B.J. Ward has scored in double figures in six of seven games this season, including one double-double. In the win over Crowley's Ridge, he scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. He had a season-high 22 points with five assists in an 85-76 loss at Vanderbilt. In seven games, including six starts, he is averaging 13.1 points, three rebounds, three assists and 1.3 steals in 28.7 minutes.

