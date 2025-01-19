Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between LMU and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 36-32 lead against San Diego.

If LMU keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-8 in no time. On the other hand, San Diego will have to make due with a 4-16 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

San Diego Toreros @ LMU Lions

Current Records: San Diego 4-15, LMU 10-8

How To Watch

What to Know

San Diego and LMU are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in a West Coast battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gersten Pavilion. The Toreros are no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Thursday, San Diego was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 65-61 to Wash. State.

Despite their loss, San Diego saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Santiago Trouet, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Trouet's performance made up for a slower game against Saint Mary's on Saturday.

Even though they lost, San Diego smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, LMU posted their closest victory since December 18, 2024 on Thursday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Santa Clara , sneaking past 57-54. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Lions have posted against the Broncos since February 16, 2021.

LMU relied on the efforts of Caleb Stone-Carrawell, who earned 19 points, and Aaron McBride, who earned seven points along with two blocks. Less helpful for LMU was Will Johnston's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

San Diego's defeat dropped their record down to 4-15. As for LMU, their victory bumped their record up to 10-8.

San Diego is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their sixth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

San Diego was pulverized by LMU 96-62 in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. Can San Diego avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

LMU is a big 11.5-point favorite against San Diego, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

LMU and San Diego both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.