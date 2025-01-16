Who's Playing

High Point Panthers @ Longwood Lancers

Current Records: High Point 15-4, Longwood 13-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Longwood is 9-1 against High Point since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Joan Perry Brock Center. The Lancers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.5 points per game this season.

Longwood is headed into the match having just suffered their biggest loss since March 22, 2024 on Saturday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 95-76 punch to the gut against Winthrop. The Lancers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 53-30.

Meanwhile, High Point was fully in charge on Saturday, breezing past Gardner-Webb 96-55. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 53-23.

High Point smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They are 4-1 when they hit their own glass that hard.

Longwood's defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 13-6. As for High Point, the win made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 15-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Longwood hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.5 points per game. However, it's not like High Point struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Longwood won a game that couldn't have been any closer when the teams last played back in March of 2024, slipping by High Point 80-79. Does Longwood have another victory up their sleeve, or will High Point turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Longwood has won 9 out of their last 10 games against High Point.