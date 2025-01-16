Who's Playing
High Point Panthers @ Longwood Lancers
Current Records: High Point 15-4, Longwood 13-6
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Longwood is 9-1 against High Point since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Joan Perry Brock Center. The Lancers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.5 points per game this season.
Longwood is headed into the match having just suffered their biggest loss since March 22, 2024 on Saturday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 95-76 punch to the gut against Winthrop. The Lancers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 53-30.
Meanwhile, High Point was fully in charge on Saturday, breezing past Gardner-Webb 96-55. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 53-23.
High Point smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They are 4-1 when they hit their own glass that hard.
Longwood's defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 13-6. As for High Point, the win made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 15-4.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Longwood hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.5 points per game. However, it's not like High Point struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Longwood won a game that couldn't have been any closer when the teams last played back in March of 2024, slipping by High Point 80-79. Does Longwood have another victory up their sleeve, or will High Point turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Longwood has won 9 out of their last 10 games against High Point.
- Mar 09, 2024 - Longwood 80 vs. High Point 79
- Mar 02, 2024 - Longwood 74 vs. High Point 72
- Feb 01, 2024 - High Point 93 vs. Longwood 76
- Feb 11, 2023 - Longwood 70 vs. High Point 67
- Dec 29, 2022 - Longwood 87 vs. High Point 73
- Feb 17, 2022 - Longwood 78 vs. High Point 71
- Feb 15, 2022 - Longwood 70 vs. High Point 66
- Jan 20, 2021 - Longwood 67 vs. High Point 54
- Jan 19, 2021 - Longwood 75 vs. High Point 54
- Feb 22, 2020 - Longwood 57 vs. High Point 54