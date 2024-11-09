Who's Playing

Morgan State Bears @ Longwood Lancers

Current Records: Morgan State 1-1, Longwood 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $37.00

What to Know

The Morgan State Bears are headed away from home for the first time to take on the Longwood Lancers at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joan Perry Brock Center. The Bears might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 18 turnovers on Wednesday.

The experts predicted Morgan State would be headed in after a victory, but Mercyhurst made sure that didn't happen. Morgan State fell 78-73 to Mercyhurst.

Meanwhile, Longwood gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Monday. They walked away with a 79-68 win over Randolph College.

Morgan State was dealt a punishing 88-54 defeat at the hands of Longwood in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. Can Morgan State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Morgan State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 14-12-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Longwood is a big 11.5-point favorite against Morgan State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lancers as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

Longwood has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Morgan State.