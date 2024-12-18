Who's Playing

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Loyola Chi. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Canisius Golden Griffins at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Gentile Arena. The timing is sure in the Ramblers' favor as the team sits on 14 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Golden Griffins have been banged up by five consecutive losses on the road.

Loyola Chi. is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering San Fran. just ended the team's eight-game winning streak on Sunday. They fell 76-66 to the Dons. The matchup marked the Ramblers' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Loyola Chi.'s defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Francis Nwaokorie, who scored 13 points, and Kymany Houinsou, who had ten points in addition to five rebounds.

Loyola Chi. struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Canisius scored the most points they've had all season on Saturday, but it wasn't enough. They took an 84-79 hit to the loss column at the hands of Maine.

Having lost for the first time this season, Loyola Chi. fell to 8-1. As for Canisius, their loss dropped their record down to 0-11.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Loyola Chi. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.6 points per game. It's a different story for Canisius, though, as they've been averaging only 62. The only thing between Loyola Chi. and another offensive beatdown is Canisius. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Odds

Loyola Chi. is a big 24.5-point favorite against Canisius, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ramblers as a 24-point favorite.

The over/under is 144 points.

