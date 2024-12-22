Who's Playing

New Orleans Privateers @ LSU Tigers

Current Records: New Orleans 2-8, LSU 9-2

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The LSU Tigers will take on the New Orleans Privateers in a holiday battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The timing is sure in the Tigers' favor as the squad sits on seven straight wins at home while the Privateers have been banged up by four consecutive losses on the road.

LSU is headed into the matchup following a big win against Stetson on Tuesday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. LSU simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Stetson 99-53. That 46 point margin sets a new team best for the Tigers this season.

LSU's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Cam Carter, who went 6 for 10 en route to 16 points. Another player making a difference was Dji Bailey, who earned 14 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

LSU was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, New Orleans was no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their game with Texas but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. New Orleans was completely outmatched by Texas on the road and fell 98-62.

Despite their loss, New Orleans saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Dae Dae Hunter, who went 6 for 10 en route to 16 points, was perhaps the best of all. Hunter had some trouble finding his footing against Iowa on Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround.

LSU has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 9-2 record this season. As for New Orleans, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-8.

Everything came up roses for LSU against New Orleans in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, as the team secured a 91-62 win. In that match, LSU amassed a halftime lead of 47-25, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Sunday.

Series History

LSU has won both of the games they've played against New Orleans in the last 5 years.