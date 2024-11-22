Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Panthers @ LSU Tigers

Current Records: Pittsburgh 5-0, LSU 4-0

How To Watch

What to Know

Pittsburgh has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Friday. They will face off against the LSU Tigers at 2:30 p.m. ET at Greenbrier Colonial Hall. The Panthers know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with 82 points or more in their past five matches -- so hopefully the Tigers like a good challenge.

Pittsburgh is headed into the game following a big victory against VMI on Monday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Pittsburgh took their contest with ease, bagging a 93-48 win over VMI. The Panthers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matchups by 19 points or more this season.

Pittsburgh got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Jaland Lowe out in front who dropped a triple-double on 11 points, ten rebounds, and ten assists. Lowe had some trouble finding his footing against West Virginia on Friday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Cameron Corhen, who made all 5 shots he took racking up 12 points plus six rebounds.

Pittsburgh was working as a unit and finished the game with 25 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since the start of last season.

Meanwhile, LSU waltzed into their match on Tuesday with three straight wins... but they left with four. They came out on top against the Buccaneers by a score of 77-68.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead LSU to victory, but perhaps none more so than Vyctorius Miller, who went 9 for 14 en route to 19 points plus two steals. Corey Chest was another key player, scoring eight points in addition to six rebounds and two steals.

Pittsburgh's win was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 5-0. As for LSU, their victory bumped their record up to 4-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Pittsburgh has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 42.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like LSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.