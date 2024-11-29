Who's Playing

Le Moyne Dolphins @ Manhattan Jaspers

Current Records: Le Moyne 2-6, Manhattan 3-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York

Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Manhattan Jaspers will face off against the Le Moyne Dolphins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Draddy Gymnasium. The timing is sure in the Jaspers' favor as the squad sits on three straight wins at home while the Dolphins have been banged up by six consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.

Last Tuesday, Manhattan couldn't handle Virginia and fell 74-65.

Meanwhile, Le Moyne fell victim to a painful 97-77 loss at the hands of UT-Rio Grande Valley on Monday.

Manhattan's defeat dropped their record down to 3-3. As for Le Moyne, their loss dropped their record down to 2-6.

Friday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Manhattan has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Le Moyne, though, as they've been averaging only 33.2. Given Manhattan's sizable advantage in that area, Le Moyne will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Manhattan is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Odds

Manhattan is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Le Moyne, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaspers as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.