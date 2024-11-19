Who's Playing

Dartmouth Big Green @ Marist Red Foxes

Current Records: Dartmouth 2-2, Marist 2-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Marist is 4-0 against Dartmouth since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Marist Red Foxes will host the Dartmouth Big Green at 7:00 p.m. ET at McCann Center. The Big Green took a loss in their last match and will be looking to turn the tables on the Red Foxes, who come in off a win.

On Friday, Marist needed a bit of extra time to put away Army. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Black Knights , sneaking past 91-88. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory the Red Foxes have posted since March 1st.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Marist to victory, but perhaps none more so than Josh Pascarelli, who went 10 for 16 en route to 25 points plus five rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Pascarelli a new career-high in field goal percentage (62.5%). Another player making a difference was Jaden Daughtry, who earned 11 points along with three steals and two blocks.

Marist smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in three consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, it's going to take some time for Dartmouth to recover from the 78-50 bruising that Boston U. dished out on Saturday. The Big Green have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the loss, Dartmouth had strong showings from Ryan Cornish, who posted 13 points in addition to two steals, and Connor Amundsen, who had ten points.

Marist now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Dartmouth, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-2.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's game: Marist has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.3 threes per game. However, it's not like Dartmouth struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.8. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Marist beat Dartmouth 63-53 when the teams last played back in December of 2023. Will Marist repeat their success, or does Dartmouth have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Marist has won all of the games they've played against Dartmouth in the last 9 years.