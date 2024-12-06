Who's Playing

Mt St Mary's Mountaineers @ Marist Red Foxes

Current Records: Mt St Mary's 5-2, Marist 4-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Marist is preparing for their first MAAC matchup of the season on Friday. They and the Mt St Mary's Mountaineers will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET at McCann Center. The Red Foxes will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Marist is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Lehigh just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 74-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mountain Hawks. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Red Foxes in their matchups with the Mountain Hawks: they've now lost five in a row.

Marist's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Parby Kabamba, who almost dropped a double-double on ten points and nine rebounds, and Jackson Price, who went 5 for 7 en route to 14 points. The dominant performance also gave Price a new career-high in field goal percentage (71.4%). Elijah Lewis, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from long range.

Meanwhile, Mt St Mary's didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Howard on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 79-75 victory. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Mountaineers.

Even though they won, Mt St Mary's struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Marist's loss dropped their record down to 4-2. As for Mt St Mary's, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 5-2 record this season.

Things could have been worse for Marist, but things could have been a whole lot better as they took a 76-58 loss to Mt St Mary's in their previous meeting back in February. Can Marist avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Mt St Mary's has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Marist.