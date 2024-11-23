Who's Playing

New Hamp. Wildcats @ Marist Red Foxes

Current Records: New Hamp. 2-6, Marist 3-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The New Hamp. Wildcats are taking a road trip to face off against the Marist Red Foxes at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McCann Center. The Wildcats are no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Having struggled with five losses in a row, New Hamp. finally turned things around against Endicott on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Gulls by a score of 78-64.

New Hamp. smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Endicott only pulled down three.

Meanwhile, Marist waltzed into their game on Tuesday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They walked away with a 75-62 victory over the Big Green. That 13 point margin sets a new team best for the Red Foxes this season.

New Hamp.'s win bumped their record up to 2-6. As for Marist, their victory bumped their record up to 3-1.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: New Hamp. has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.5% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Marist struggles in that department as they've nailed 39.8% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

New Hamp. came out on top in a nail-biter against Marist when the teams last played back in November of 2023, sneaking past 74-71. The rematch might be a little tougher for New Hamp. since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

New Hamp. has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Marist.