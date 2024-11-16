Who's Playing

Bellarmine Knights @ Marshall Thundering Herd

Current Records: Bellarmine 0-3, Marshall 1-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd's homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Bellarmine Knights at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cam Henderson Center. The Thundering Herd will be strutting in after a victory while the Knights will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Monday, Marshall earned a 77-63 win over Southern Indiana.

Meanwhile, Bellarmine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fifth straight defeat dating back to last season. They fell just short of Southern Indiana by a score of 71-69. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 139.5 point over/under.

Marshall's victory bumped their record up to 1-1. As for Bellarmine, their loss dropped their record down to 0-3.