Who's Playing

Bellarmine Knights @ Marshall Thundering Herd

Current Records: Bellarmine 0-3, Marshall 1-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cam Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd's homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Bellarmine Knights at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cam Henderson Center. The Thundering Herd will be strutting in after a victory while the Knights will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Monday, Marshall earned a 77-63 win over Southern Indiana.

Meanwhile, Bellarmine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fifth straight defeat dating back to last season. They fell just short of Southern Indiana by a score of 71-69. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 139.5 point over/under.

Marshall's victory bumped their record up to 1-1. As for Bellarmine, their loss dropped their record down to 0-3.