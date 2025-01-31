Halftime Report

Georgia State and Marshall have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Georgia State has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Marshall 51-37.

Georgia State entered the match with four straight losses and they're well on their way to making it five. Can they turn things around, or will Marshall hand them another defeat? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Georgia State Panthers @ Marshall Thundering Herd

Current Records: Georgia State 7-14, Marshall 13-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Cam Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $27.54

What to Know

After four games on the road, Marshall is heading back home. They and the Georgia State Panthers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Cam Henderson Center. The Thundering Herd are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.6 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, Marshall didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Georgia Southern, but they still walked away with a 71-67 win.

Meanwhile, Georgia State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took an 86-79 hit to the loss column at the hands of James Madison.

Marshall is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-9 record this season. As for Georgia State, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-14.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Marshall has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

As for their next game, Marshall is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played.

Odds

Marshall is a big 12.5-point favorite against Georgia State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

Series History

Marshall has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Georgia State.