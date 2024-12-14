Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Marshall looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 41-33 lead against Ohio.

If Marshall keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-5 in no time. On the other hand, Ohio will have to make due with a 4-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Ohio Bobcats @ Marshall Thundering Herd

Current Records: Ohio 4-5, Marshall 5-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Cam Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

After two games on the road, Marshall is heading back home. They will welcome the Ohio Bobcats at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cam Henderson Center. The game is expected to be a close one, with the Thundering Herd going off as just a 1.5-point favorite.

Last Wednesday, Marshall came up short against Wright State and fell 88-79. That's two games in a row now that the Thundering Herd have lost by exactly nine points.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Ohio). They came out on top against Morehead State by a score of 88-76 on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Bobcats.

Jackson Paveletzke was the offensive standout of the match as he posted 23 points along with eight rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Aidan Hadaway, who posted 12 points in addition to two steals.

Marshall's defeat was their 11th straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 5-5. As for Ohio, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 4-5 record this season.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Marshall has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Ohio, though, as they've been averaging only 33. Given Marshall's sizable advantage in that area, Ohio will need to find a way to close that gap.

Marshall beat Ohio 74-69 in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. Will Marshall repeat their success, or does Ohio have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Marshall is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Ohio, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 157 points.

Series History

Marshall has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Ohio.