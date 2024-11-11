Who's Playing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles @ Marshall Thundering Herd

Current Records: Southern Indiana 0-2, Marshall 1-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cam Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd will face off against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Cam Henderson Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Marshall is headed into Monday's matchup after beating the impressive 160.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last contest against Toledo. Marshall took a 90-80 hit to the loss column at the hands of Toledo on Saturday.

Marshall's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Nate Martin, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 14 rebounds, and Dezayne Mingo, who had 12 points plus six assists and six rebounds. What's more, Martin also posted a 61.5% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Southern Indiana's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their sixth straight defeat dating back to last season. They fell 75-69 to Bucknell.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Damoni Harrison, who had 15 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Jayland Randall, who scored 17 points.

Marshall's loss dropped their record down to 1-1. As for Southern Indiana, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-2.