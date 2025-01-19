Who's Playing

Nebraska Cornhuskers @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: Nebraska 12-5, Maryland 13-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Maryland is 8-2 against Nebraska since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Both will face off in a Big Ten battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Xfinity Center. The timing is sure in the Terrapins' favor as the squad sits on eight straight wins at home while the Cornhuskers have been banged up by three consecutive losses on the road.

Maryland fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Northwestern on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They lost 76-74 to the Wildcats on a last-minute jump shot From Nick Martinelli. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Terrapins were the slight favorite coming in.

Julian Reese put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 23 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks. He had some trouble finding his footing against Minnesota on Monday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Meanwhile, Nebraska entered their game against Rutgers on Thursday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Nebraska fell just short of Rutgers by a score of 85-82. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Juwan Gary, who scored 20 points along with seven rebounds and two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Purdue on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction. Brice Williams was another key player, going 8 for 15 en route to 21 points.

Even though they lost, Nebraska smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Maryland's loss dropped their record down to 13-5. As for Nebraska, their defeat ended a 20-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 12-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Maryland has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Nebraska struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Everything went Maryland's way against Nebraska when the teams last played back in January of 2024, as Maryland made off with a 73-51 victory. Will Maryland repeat their success, or does Nebraska have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Maryland has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Nebraska.