The Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-8) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when they face the Maryland Terrapins (12-4) on Monday night. Minnesota has lost its first five Big Ten games of the season, including an 80-59 setback at Wisconsin on Friday. Maryland bounced back from a two-game losing skid with a 79-61 win over then-No. 22 UCLA last week. The Terrapins won nine straight meetings in this series prior to Minnesota's 65-62 win last January.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday at the Xfinity Center. Maryland is favored by 15 points in the latest Maryland vs. Minnesota odds, while the over/under is 138.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Minnesota vs. Maryland picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 11 of the 2024-25 season on an 195-134 betting roll (+2882) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Minnesota-Maryland. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Maryland vs. Minnesota spread: Maryland -15

Maryland vs. Minnesota over/under: 138.5 points

Maryland vs. Minnesota money line: Maryland: -1818, Minnesota: +979

Maryland vs. Minnesota picks: See picks here

Maryland vs. Minnesota streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Maryland can cover

Maryland has lost three road games this season, but it has won both of its conference games at home. The Terrapins picked up a 24-point win over Ohio State before cruising to a 79-61 win over then-No. 22 UCLA. Star guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie, who transferred from Belmont, scored a season-high 27 points against the Bruins.

Gillespie (13.9 ppg) is one of five Maryland players who is averaging double digits, with Derik Queen leading the way. Queen is averaging 15.5 points and 7.8 rebounds, while Julian Reese is adding 13.2 points and 8.8 rebounds. The Terrapins are riding a seven-game home winning streak and have covered the spread in five straight home games against Minnesota. See which team to pick here.

Why Minnesota can cover

Minnesota has lost eight games this season, but four of those setbacks have come by two possessions or fewer. The Golden Gophers pushed Ohio State to double overtime last Monday, as senior forward Parker Fox had 21 points on 8 of 12 shooting. Senior guard Lu'Cye Patterson added 20 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Senior forward Dawson Garcia leads Minnesota with 18.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game following his 22-point, 10-rebound double-double against Wisconsin. He has four double-doubles this season and is capable of keeping Minnesota in this game. Maryland has only won five of its last 17 games against Big Ten opponents. See which team to pick here.

How to make Maryland vs. Minnesota picks

The model has simulated Minnesota vs. Maryland 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Maryland vs. Minnesota, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Minnesota vs. Maryland spread you need to jump on, all from the model on an 195-134 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.