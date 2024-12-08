Who's Playing

Arkansas State Red Wolves @ Memphis Tigers

Current Records: Arkansas State 6-3, Memphis 7-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves will face off against the Memphis Tigers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedExForum. The Red Wolves are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.2 points per game this season.

Arkansas State took a loss when they played away from home on Sunday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Thursday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 66-64 win over Jackson State. The overall outcome was as expected, but the Tigers made it much more of a match than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Meanwhile, Memphis beat La. Tech 81-71 on Wednesday.

Memphis can attribute much of their success to PJ Haggerty, who posted 23 points along with seven steals and six assists, and Tyrese Hunter, who went 7 for 13 en route to 20 points plus six rebounds and two steals.

Memphis smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as La. Tech only pulled down seven.

Arkansas State's victory was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 6-3. As for Memphis, their win bumped their record up to 7-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Arkansas State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.2 points per game. However, it's not like Memphis struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Arkansas State was pulverized by Memphis 83-54 in their previous matchup back in December of 2020. That matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Arkansas State was down 48-26.

Series History

Memphis won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.