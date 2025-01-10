Conference rivals face off in a men's college basketball showdown as the Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-8, 2-1) host the Merrimack College Warriors (6-8, 3-0) on Friday. These Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference foes split their two-game-season series last year, with the home team winning each time. More recently, the Warriors topped the Fairfield Stags 67-54 to stay undefeated in conference play, while the Pioneers have won back-to-back games heading into Friday.

Tipoff from William H. Pitt Center in Fairfield, Conn., is set for 11 a.m. ET. The Warriors are 2-point favorites in the latest Sacred Heart vs. Merrimack odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 142.

Sacred Heart vs. Merrimack spread: Merrimack -2

Sacred Heart vs. Merrimack over/under: 142 points

Sacred Heart vs. Merrimack money line: Merrimack -139, Sacred Heart +117

Why Merrimack can cover

Don't let that 3-6 road record fool you. Merrimack is 9-5-0 on the season and has covered the spread in six of their last seven games regardless of the outcome, including recent road losses at Stanford and St. Mary's in California. They have also hit the Over in three of their last five.

The Warriors are also entering Friday's game with a spotless 3-0 record against MAAC teams. Merrimack guards Devon Savage and Adam Clark have scored into the double digit in each of those games, and upper classman Savage posted 21 points and five rebounds against Fairfield. The senior put up 18 points against Sacred Heart when these teams first met in 2024.

Why Sacred Heart can cover

The Pioneers defeated the Warriors on their home court last season, and enter Friday's tilt with a 4-1 home record on the season. They are also coming off of back-to-back games where they won by more than 15 points, and covered the spread in their recent win against Canisius on Jan. 5.

In that game, senior guard Amiri Stewart posted 13 points, four rebounds and five assists while shooting 55.6%. He currently leads the team with 2.1 steals and 0.8 blocks, and is tied for second with 12.2 points. Junior forward Tanner Thomas is also heating up for the Pioneers, leading the team with 13.6 points and coming off of a 24-point night against Canisius.

How to make Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart picks

