Fairfield Stags @ Merrimack Warriors

Current Records: Fairfield 5-8, Merrimack 5-8

When: Friday, January 3, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Friday, January 3, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Hammel Court -- North Andover, Massachusetts

Hammel Court -- North Andover, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

After two games on the road, Merrimack is heading back home. They and the Fairfield Stags will face off in a MAAC battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Hammel Court. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Last Thursday, Merrimack couldn't handle Saint Mary's and fell 73-68.

Despite their loss, Merrimack saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Matt Becht, who had 12 points, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Sean Trumper, who scored 13 points.

Merrimack struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Saint Mary's pulled down 16.

Meanwhile, Fairfield's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell 85-72 to Columbia.

Merrimack's loss dropped their record down to 5-8. As for Fairfield, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 5-8.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Merrimack hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.1 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Fairfield struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.8. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.