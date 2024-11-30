Who's Playing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ Miami Hurricanes

Current Records: Charleston Southern 1-7, Miami 3-3

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

TV: ESPN Plus

After three games on the road, Miami is heading back home. They will welcome the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Watsco Center. The Hurricanes are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 84.5 points per game this season.

Last Sunday, Miami couldn't handle VCU and fell 77-70.

Miami's loss came about despite a quality game from Lynn Kidd, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Charleston Southern's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fifth straight defeat. They fell victim to a painful 91-67 loss at the hands of Georgia Tech. The Buccaneers were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Thompson Camara, who earned 14 points. His performance made up for a slower game against LSU last Tuesday.

Miami's defeat dropped their record down to 3-3. As for Charleston Southern, their loss dropped their record down to 1-7.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Miami just can't miss this season, having drained 50.4% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Charleston Southern, though, as they've only made 41.6% of their field goals this season. Given Miami's sizable advantage in that area, Charleston Southern will need to find a way to close that gap.