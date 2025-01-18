Halftime Report

SMU already has more points against Miami than they managed in total against Virginia last Wednesday. After one quarter SMU's offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating Miami 60-26.

SMU already has six blowout wins this season, but why stop there? Barring a freak comeback, they will be celebrating another huge victory in the locker room very soon.

Who's Playing

SMU Mustangs @ Miami Hurricanes

Current Records: SMU 13-4, Miami 4-13

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the SMU Mustangs and the Miami Hurricanes are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Watsco Center. The Hurricanes have the home-court advantage, but the Mustangs are expected to win by 5.5 points.

SMU is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 134.5, but even that wound up being too high. They skirted by Virginia 54-52 on Wednesday thanks to a clutch jump shot from Boopie Miller with but a second left in the second quarter. The 54-point effort marked the Mustangs' lowest-scoring match of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Meanwhile, Miami's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their sixth straight defeat. They took a serious blow against Duke, falling 89-54. The Hurricanes were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 50-26.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Lynn Kidd, who went 10 for 17 en route to 20 points. Less helpful for Miami was Brandon Johnson's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

SMU is on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 11 games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-4 record this season. As for Miami, their loss dropped their record down to 4-13.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: SMU has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.4% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Miami, though, as they've only made 31.6% of their threes this season. Given SMU's sizable advantage in that area, Miami will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

SMU is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 156.5 points.

