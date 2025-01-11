Who's Playing

Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ Miami Hurricanes

Current Records: Wake Forest 11-4, Miami 4-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Miami will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face off in an ACC battle at 5:15 p.m. ET at Watsco Center. The Hurricanes are limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.

The experts predicted Miami would be headed in after a victory, but Florida State made sure that didn't happen. Miami received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 80-65 to Florida State.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Lynn Kidd, who had eight points plus seven rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Va. Tech on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Paul Djobet, who went 5 for 8 en route to 13 points.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest greeted the New Year with with a 77-59 win over North Carolina State. That 18 point margin sets a new team best for the Demon Deacons this season.

Hunter Sallis was the offensive standout of the game as he went 8 for 14 en route to 20 points plus five rebounds. His afternoon made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. Another player making a difference was Juke Harris, who went 6 for 8 en route to 17 points plus five rebounds.

Miami's loss dropped their record down to 4-11. As for Wake Forest, their victory was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-4.

While only Miami took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, Wake Forest is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. Against the spread, they have been a house darling this year with a chancy 5-10 ATS record.

Miami came up short against Wake Forest in their previous matchup back in January of 2024, falling 86-82. Will Miami have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Wake Forest is a 3-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Demon Deacons, as the game opened with the Demon Deacons as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144 points.

Series History

Miami has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Wake Forest.