The Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes will look to start a new chapter when they play the Boston College Eagles in a New Year's Day matinee on Wednesday. Miami coach Jim Larranaga stepped down last week after a 4-8 start to the season, leaving Bill Courtney as the interim. Boston College, meanwhile, opened the season by winning six of seven, but has since gone 2-4 overall and is 0-2 in ACC play. Miami leading scorer Nijel Pack has been out since Dec. 10 with a foot injury and his return date is uncertain.

Tipoff from BC's Silvio O. Conte Forum is set for noon ET. The Hurricanes are 2.5-point road favorites in the latest Miami vs. Boston College odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 145.5.

Miami vs. Boston College spread: Miami -2.5



Miami vs. Boston College over/under: 145.5 points

Miami vs. Boston College money line: Miami -146, BC +123

After 10,000 simulations, the model is projecting that this game goes over the total of 145.5. Neither squad has been exceptional defensively this season. Miami is giving up 74 points per game, while Boston College is giving up 71.7.

These teams have trended to the Over this season overall. Seven of Miami's 12 games have cleared the total, while Boston College has seen seven of its 13 go Over. This trend been especially true on extended rest for Miami (4+ days off between games), as Miami has gone Over in six of those eight games.

Boston College has three players averaging double figures -- Donald Hand Jr. (15.3 ppg), Chad Venning (11.5 ppg) and Elijah Strong (10.4 ppg). Even if Pack can't go, Miami has a pair of guards in Matthew Cleveland (11.3 ppg) and Jalen Blackmon (10.2 ppg) who can provide offense. Center Lynn Kidd also averages 11.4 points and shoot 68.4% from the field.

