Who's Playing

Colorado Buffaloes @ Michigan State Spartans

Current Records: Colorado 4-0, Michigan State 4-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Lahaina Civic Center -- Lahaina, Hawaii

Lahaina Civic Center -- Lahaina, Hawaii TV: ESPN2

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Colorado has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Monday. They will face off against the Michigan State Spartans at 5:00 p.m. ET at Lahaina Civic Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Sunday, Colorado made easy work of Harvard and carried off an 88-66 win. The Buffaloes have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three games by 20 points or more this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Colorado to victory, but perhaps none more so than Andrej Jakimovski, who scored 20 points along with five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Elijah Malone, who went 5 for 9 en route to 16 points plus seven rebounds and four blocks.

Meanwhile, Michigan State earned an 83-75 victory over Samford on Tuesday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Spartans.

Jase Richardson and Jaden Akins were among the main playmakers for Michigan State as the former had 12 points along with four steals and the latter went 10 for 15 en route to 25 points. What's more, Akins also posted a 42.9% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in February.

Colorado pushed their record up to 4-0 with the win, which was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season. As for Michigan State, their victory bumped their record up to 4-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Colorado has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 42.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Michigan State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.