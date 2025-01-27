Who's Playing
Penn State Nittany Lions @ Michigan Wolverines
Current Records: Penn State 13-7, Michigan 14-5
How To Watch
- When: Monday, January 27, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
- Ticket Cost: $5.49
What to Know
Michigan and Penn State are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2018, but not for long. Both will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Crisler Center. The timing is sure in the Wolverines' favor as the team sits on nine straight wins at home while the Nittany Lions have been banged up by eight consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.
Michigan is headed into the match having just suffered their biggest loss since February 29, 2024 on Friday. They took a serious blow against Purdue, falling 91-64. The matchup marked the Wolverines' lowest-scoring game so far this season.
Despite their defeat, Michigan saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Roddy Gayle Jr., who had 11 points, was perhaps the best of all. Less helpful for Michigan was Danny Wolf's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.
Meanwhile, Penn State was just a bucket shy of victory on Friday and fell 76-75 to Iowa.
Penn State's loss came about despite a quality game from Yanic Konan Niederhauser, who scored 13 points along with two steals.
Michigan's defeat dropped their record down to 14-5. As for Penn State, their loss dropped their record down to 13-7.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Michigan hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.5 points per game. However, it's not like Penn State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Looking forward, Michigan is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 12-7 ATS overall, they're only 2-6 against Penn State in their most recent matchups.
Odds
Michigan is a big 8.5-point favorite against Penn State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160.5 points.
Series History
Michigan and Penn State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 13, 2024 - Penn State 66 vs. Michigan 57
- Jan 07, 2024 - Penn State 79 vs. Michigan 73
- Jan 29, 2023 - Penn State 83 vs. Michigan 61
- Jan 04, 2023 - Michigan 79 vs. Penn State 69
- Feb 08, 2022 - Michigan 58 vs. Penn State 57
- Dec 13, 2020 - Michigan 62 vs. Penn State 58
- Jan 22, 2020 - Penn State 72 vs. Michigan 63
- Feb 12, 2019 - Penn State 75 vs. Michigan 69
- Jan 03, 2019 - Michigan 68 vs. Penn State 55
- Feb 21, 2018 - Michigan 72 vs. Penn State 63