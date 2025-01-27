Who's Playing

Penn State Nittany Lions @ Michigan Wolverines

Current Records: Penn State 13-7, Michigan 14-5

Michigan and Penn State are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2018, but not for long. Both will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Crisler Center. The timing is sure in the Wolverines' favor as the team sits on nine straight wins at home while the Nittany Lions have been banged up by eight consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.

Michigan is headed into the match having just suffered their biggest loss since February 29, 2024 on Friday. They took a serious blow against Purdue, falling 91-64. The matchup marked the Wolverines' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Despite their defeat, Michigan saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Roddy Gayle Jr., who had 11 points, was perhaps the best of all. Less helpful for Michigan was Danny Wolf's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Penn State was just a bucket shy of victory on Friday and fell 76-75 to Iowa.

Penn State's loss came about despite a quality game from Yanic Konan Niederhauser, who scored 13 points along with two steals.

Michigan's defeat dropped their record down to 14-5. As for Penn State, their loss dropped their record down to 13-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Michigan hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.5 points per game. However, it's not like Penn State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking forward, Michigan is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 12-7 ATS overall, they're only 2-6 against Penn State in their most recent matchups.

Michigan is a big 8.5-point favorite against Penn State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160.5 points.

Michigan and Penn State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.