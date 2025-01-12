Who's Playing

Washington Huskies @ Michigan Wolverines

Current Records: Washington 10-6, Michigan 12-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After two games on the road, Michigan is heading back home. They and the Washington Huskies will face off in a Big Ten battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Crisler Center. One thing working in the Wolverines' favor is that they have posted at least 82 points in their last seven games.

Michigan's offense will try to repeat the strong performance it gave on Tuesday, when they got past UCLA's usually-dominant defense. Everything went Michigan's way against UCLA as Michigan made off with a 94-75 win. The Wolverines have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matches by 19 points or more this season.

Michigan's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Vladislav Goldin, who went 13 for 18 en route to 36 points plus seven rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Tre Donaldson, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 20 points plus seven assists and six rebounds.

Even though they won, Michigan struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 88-54, which was the final score in Washington's tilt against Michigan State on Thursday. The Huskies were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 42-13.

Michigan pushed their record up to 12-3 with the victory, which was their third straight on the road. As for Washington, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 10-6.