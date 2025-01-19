Who's Playing

Robert Morris Colonials @ Milwaukee Panthers

Current Records: Robert Morris 12-7, Milwaukee 13-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Robert Morris Colonials and the Milwaukee Panthers are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The Colonials are expected to lose this one by 6.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Robert Morris will head into Friday's matchup hoping to keep the good times rolling: they only won by three when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 22-point they dealt Green Bay on Friday. Everything went Robert Morris' way against Green Bay as Robert Morris made off with an 89-67 victory. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win the Colonials have posted since November 10, 2024.

Robert Morris was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Green Bay only posted 13.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee hadn't done well against Youngstown State recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Friday. Milwaukee took down Youngstown State 79-64.

Robert Morris is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-7 record this season. As for Milwaukee, they pushed their record up to 13-6 with the victory, which was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Robert Morris has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Milwaukee struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Robert Morris and Milwaukee pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, Milwaukee is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. Robert Morris might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Milwaukee is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Robert Morris, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Robert Morris has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Milwaukee.