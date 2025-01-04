Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Miss. State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. After one quarter their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating S. Carolina 43-18.

Miss. State entered the matchup having won six straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it seven, or will S. Carolina step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

S. Carolina Gamecocks @ Miss. State Bulldogs

Current Records: S. Carolina 10-3, Miss. State 12-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $50.75

What to Know

Miss. State is preparing for their first SEC matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the S. Carolina Gamecocks will face off at 2:00 p.m. ET at Humphrey Coliseum. Both teams are coming into the contest red-hot, with the Bulldogs sitting on six straight victories and the Gamecocks on seven.

Last Monday, Miss. State beat Bethune-Cook. 87-73.

Miss. State's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Riley Kugel, who went 10 for 13 en route to 22 points. Kugel continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of RJ Melendez, who earned 12 points.

Miss. State was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Bethune-Cook. only posted five.

Meanwhile, S. Carolina was able to grind out a solid victory over Presbyterian on Monday, taking the game 69-59.

Collin Murray-Boyles and Nick Pringle were among the main playmakers for S. Carolina as the former almost dropped a double-double on 22 points and nine rebounds and the latter went 5 for 6 en route to 14 points plus five rebounds and two blocks.

Miss. State pushed their record up to 12-1 with the win, which was their sixth straight at home. As for S. Carolina, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-3 record this season.

Looking ahead, Miss. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. This contest will be their 14th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 7-6 against the spread).

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Miss. State and S. Carolina are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Miss. State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.9 points per game. However, it's not like S. Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

Miss. State is a big 10.5-point favorite against S. Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143 points.

Series History

Miss. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against S. Carolina.