Who's Playing

UCSB Gauchos @ Missouri State Bears

Current Records: UCSB 7-4, Missouri State 6-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Missouri State Bears will take on the UCSB Gauchos in a holiday battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at at Great Southern Bank Arena. The Bears are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.6 points per game this season.

Missouri State took a loss when they played away from home on Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Wednesday. They walked away with a 61-49 victory over Lincoln (MO).

Meanwhile, after soaring to 83 points the game before, UCSB faltered in their contest on Wednesday. They fell just short of LMU by a score of 60-58. The Gauchos were up 15-3 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Despite their loss, UCSB saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kenny Pohto, who went 6 for 11 en route to 12 points plus eight rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Stephan Swenson was another key player, earning 15 points.

Missouri State now has a winning record of 6-5. As for UCSB, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-4 record this season.

Sunday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Missouri State has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.2% of their threes per game. However, it's not like UCSB struggles in that department as they've drained 38.4% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.