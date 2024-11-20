Who's Playing

Austin Peay Governors @ Morehead State Eagles

Current Records: Austin Peay 3-1, Morehead State 1-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky

Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

After two games on the road, Morehead State is heading back home. They will welcome the Austin Peay Governors at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Johnson Arena. Both are at an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2017, but likely not for long.

Morehead State is likely headed into the match with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against Chattanooga on Thursday. Morehead State took a 76-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of Chattanooga.

Meanwhile, Austin Peay's undefeated season came to an end after three games on Sunday. They took a serious blow against Tennessee, falling 103-68. The loss was the Governors' first of the season.

Austin Peay's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Isaac Haney, who had 22 points, and LJ Thomas, who had 20 points. The dominant performance also gave Haney a new career-high in threes (five).

Morehead State dropped their record down to 1-3 with the defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for Austin Peay, their loss was their first of the season and makes their record 3-1.

Morehead State was able to grind out a solid win over Austin Peay when the teams last played back in November of 2023, winning 61-50. Will Morehead State repeat their success, or does Austin Peay have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Morehead State and Austin Peay both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.