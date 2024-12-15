Halftime Report

A win for Campbell would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Campbell leads 33-31 over Morgan State.

If Campbell keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-5 in no time. On the other hand, Morgan State will have to make due with a 5-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Campbell Fighting Camels @ Morgan State Bears

Current Records: Campbell 5-5, Morgan State 5-8

What to Know

Morgan State will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Campbell Fighting Camels at 2:00 p.m. ET at Hill Field House. The Bears are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.3 points per game this season.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 119-58, which was the final score in Morgan State's tilt against Xavier on Tuesday. The match marked the Bears' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 57 points in their last contest, Campbell made sure to put some points up on the board against The Citadel on Thursday. Campbell put a hurting on The Citadel to the tune of 86-58. The Fighting Camels have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matchups by 20 points or more this season.

Campbell's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Nolan Dorsey, who went 8 for 15 en route to 19 points plus five assists. Dorsey had some trouble finding his footing against Coastal Carolina last Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround. Another player making a difference was Jasin Sinani, who scored 12 points along with seven rebounds and three steals.

Campbell was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in February.

Morgan State's loss was their eighth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 5-8. As for Campbell, the victory got them back to even at 5-5.

Sunday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Morgan State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Campbell, though, as they've been averaging only 32.4. Given Morgan State's sizable advantage in that area, Campbell will need to find a way to close that gap.

Morgan State came up short against Campbell in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 83-76. Will Morgan State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Campbell is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Morgan State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Camels as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Morgan State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Campbell.