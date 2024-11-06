Who's Playing

Mercyhurst Lakers @ Morgan State Bears

Current Records: Mercyhurst 0-1, Morgan State 1-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Morgan State Bears will face off against the Mercyhurst Lakers at 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hill Field House. The Bears will be strutting in after a victory while the Lakers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Morgan State is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They came out on top against Frostburg State by a score of 89-76.

Meanwhile, Mercyhurst had to start their season on the road on Monday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a hard 76-59 fall against George Wash. The contest was a 29-29 toss-up at halftime, but the Lakers couldn't quite close it out.

Going forward, Morgan State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. They finished last season with a 14-12-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Morgan State is a big 10.5-point favorite against Mercyhurst, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

