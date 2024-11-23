Who's Playing

Delaware State Hornets @ Mt St Mary's Mountaineers

Current Records: Delaware State 2-3, Mt St Mary's 3-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland

Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on ESPN Plus

What to Know

The Delaware State Hornets will face off against the Mt St Mary's Mountaineers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Knott Arena. The Hornets are no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Delaware State is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 93 points on Saturday, they were much more limited against Providence on Tuesday. They were dealt a punishing 78-48 defeat at the hands of the Friars. The contest marked the Hornets' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Delaware State's loss came about despite a quality game from Kaseem Watson, who almost dropped a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds. Watson's performance made up for a slower matchup against Va. Tech on November 4th.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Delaware State struggled to work together and finished the game with only three assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Providence racked up 21.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Mt St Mary's lost to Georgetown on Wednesday, and Mt St Mary's lost bad. The score wound up at 79-51. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Mountaineers in their matchups with the Hoyas: they've now lost four in a row.

Delaware State now has a losing record at 2-3. As for Mt St Mary's, their loss dropped their record down to 3-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Delaware State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Mt St Mary's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Delaware State didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Mt St Mary's when the teams last played back in December of 2023, but they still walked away with a 77-73 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Delaware State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Delaware State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.