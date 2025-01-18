Who's Playing

Bradley Braves @ Murray State Racers

Current Records: Bradley 15-3, Murray State 10-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Murray State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Bradley Braves will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at CFSB Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Murray State fought the good fight in their overtime contest against UIC on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 97-93 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Flames. Even though they lost, the Racers' still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 75.2 points per game (they're now ranked 184th in scoring overall).

The losing side was boosted by Alden Applewhite, who scored 22 points in addition to five rebounds and two steals. His performance made up for a slower matchup against Valparaiso on Saturday. Another player making a difference was Kylen Milton, who had 15 points in addition to four steals.

Even though they lost, Murray State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Bradley). They steamrolled past Indiana State 118-65 on Wednesday. With the Braves ahead 66-33 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Bradley got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Connor Dillon out in front who went 6 for 8 en route to 20 points plus five rebounds and five steals. Dillon had some trouble finding his footing against UIC on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of JaQuan Johnson, who went 6 for 8 en route to 17 points plus three steals.

The loss snapped Murray State's winning streak at three games and leaves them with a 10-8 record. As for Bradley, the win made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 15-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Murray State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.2 points per game. However, it's not like Bradley struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Murray State came up short against Bradley in their previous matchup back in January of 2024, falling 71-63. Will Murray State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Bradley is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Murray State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136 points.

Series History

Murray State and Bradley both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.