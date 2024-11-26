Who's Playing

UT Arlington Mavericks @ Murray State Racers

Current Records: UT Arlington 2-3, Murray State 3-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Florida State College Jacksonville South -- Jacksonville, Florida

What to Know

The Murray State Racers will face off against the UT Arlington Mavericks at 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Florida State College Jacksonville South. Coming off a loss in a game the Racers were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Murray State will head out to face UT Arlington after giving up their first home loss of the season on Friday. Murray State lost 77-75 to Utah Valley on a last-minute layup From Tanner Toolson. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Racers have suffered since January 30th.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Nick Ellington, who went 6 for 9 en route to 17 points plus six rebounds and two steals. Terence Harcum was another key player, going 6 for 9 en route to 19 points plus two steals.

Meanwhile, UT Arlington came up short against Missouri State on Tuesday and fell 78-68. The contest marked the Mavericks' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Like UT Arlington, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Jaxon Ellingsworth led the charge by going 6 for 11 en route to 19 points plus six rebounds.

UT Arlington struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Missouri State pulled down 13.

Murray State's loss dropped their record down to 3-2. As for UT Arlington, they now have a losing record at 2-3.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's game: Murray State has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.8 threes per game. However, it's not like UT Arlington struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10.2. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

UT Arlington is a 4.5-point favorite against Murray State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

