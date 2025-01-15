Who's Playing

California Golden Bears @ N. Carolina Tar Heels

Current Records: California 8-8, N. Carolina 11-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the California Golden Bears and the N. Carolina Tar Heels are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Dean E. Smith Center. The Golden Bears are no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

The experts predicted California would be headed in after a win, but Va. Tech made sure that didn't happen. California fell just short of Va. Tech by a score of 71-68 on Saturday. The close match was extra heartbreaking for the Golden Bears, who almost overcame a 22 point deficit.

The losing side was boosted by Andrej Stojakovic, who posted 24 points. The matchup was his third in a row with at least 22.4 points.

Even though they lost, California smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Va. Tech only pulled down seven.

Meanwhile, N. Carolina had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 8 points) and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Wolfpack , sneaking past 63-61. The 63-point effort marked the Tar Heels' lowest-scoring game of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

N. Carolina's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Ian Jackson, who went 8 for 15 en route to 21 points, and Jalen Washington, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 12 rebounds. What's more, Jackson also posted a 62.5% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2024.

California's defeat dropped their record down to 8-8. As for N. Carolina, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 11-6 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: California has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.1. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.