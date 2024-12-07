Who's Playing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ N. Carolina Tar Heels

Current Records: Georgia Tech 4-4, N. Carolina 4-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

N. Carolina is preparing for their first ACC matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will face off at 2:00 p.m. ET at Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 88.4 points per game this season.

N. Carolina will face Georgia Tech after dropping another heartbreaker against Alabama on Wednesday, which marked the second time in a row the team's come within 3.1 of beating them. N. Carolina lost to Alabama at home by a decisive 94-79 margin. That makes it the first time this season the Tar Heels have let down their home crowd.

Ian Jackson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 10 for 17 en route to 23 points plus five rebounds and two steals. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech ended up a good deal behind Oklahoma on Tuesday and lost 76-61.

Despite their loss, Georgia Tech saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Duncan Powell, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 12 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Powell had some trouble finding his footing against Cent. Arkansas on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround.

N. Carolina's defeat ended a six-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 4-4. As for Georgia Tech, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 4-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: N. Carolina hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Georgia Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.5. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

N. Carolina and Georgia Tech were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in January, but N. Carolina came up empty-handed after a 74-73 defeat. Will N. Carolina have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

N. Carolina has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Georgia Tech.