Who's Playing

Illinois State Redbirds @ N. Dak. State Bison

Current Records: Illinois State 0-1, N. Dak. State 1-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The N. Dak. State Bison will face off against the Illinois State Redbirds at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Scheels Center. The Bison will be strutting in after a victory while the Redbirds will be stumbling in from a loss.

N. Dak. State is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They steamrolled past Jamestown 96-59. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win the Bison have posted since December 10, 2023.

N. Dak. State was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Illinois State last Monday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of UT Martin by a score of 67-65.

N. Dak. State came up short against Illinois State when the teams last played back in December of 2023, falling 75-65. Will N. Dak. State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Looking forward, N. Dak. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They finished last season with a 12-16 record against the spread.

Odds

N. Dak. State is a 3.5-point favorite against Illinois State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Illinois State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.