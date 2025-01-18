Who's Playing

Central Michigan Chippewas @ N. Illinois Huskies

Current Records: Central Michigan 7-9, N. Illinois 4-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois

Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Central Michigan and N. Illinois are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in a Mid American battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Convocation Center. The Chippewas are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Central Michigan will head into Tuesday's matchup on the come-up: they were handed a two-point defeat in their last game, but they sure didn't let that happen against Eastern Michigan on Tuesday. Central Michigan put the hurt on Eastern Michigan with a sharp 82-63 victory. The Chippewas have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 19 points or more this season.

Central Michigan's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Anthony Pritchard led the charge by scoring 22 points along with eight rebounds and two steals. What's more, Pritchard also racked up three offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in December of 2023. Another player making a difference was Ugnius Jarusevicius, who almost dropped a double-double on 23 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, N. Illinois' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight loss. The contest between them and Miami (Ohio) wasn't a total blowout, but with N. Illinois falling 84-69 at home it was darn close to turning into one.

Despite their defeat, N. Illinois saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Quentin Jones, who went 8 for 13 en route to 21 points plus two blocks, was perhaps the best of all.

With the win, Central Michigan broke their three-game losing streak and moved their record to 7-9. As for N. Illinois, their loss dropped their record down to 4-12.

Central Michigan was able to grind out a solid victory over N. Illinois when the teams last played back in March of 2024, winning 69-63. Will Central Michigan repeat their success, or does N. Illinois have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

N. Illinois and Central Michigan both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.