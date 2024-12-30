Who's Playing

East-West Phantoms @ N. Illinois Huskies

Current Records: East-West 0-4, N. Illinois 3-8

When: Monday, December 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois

What to Know

After two games on the road, N. Illinois is heading back home. After both having extra time off, they and the East-West Phantoms will dust off their jerseys to challenge one another at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Convocation Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Last Wednesday, things couldn't have gone much worse for N. Illinois as they lost 81-60 to Illinois State.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Quentin Jones, who earned 27 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Kailon Nicholls, who went 6 for 9 en route to 12 points plus two steals.

Meanwhile, East-West's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on December 6th after their sixth straight loss dating back to last season. They were completely outmatched by Western Illinois on the road and fell 96-49. One positive for the Phantoms, at least, is that this was the most points they've scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, East-West struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Western Illinois pulled down 20.

N. Illinois dropped their record down to 3-8 with the defeat, which was their seventh straight on the road. As for East-West, their loss dropped their record down to 0-4.