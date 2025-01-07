Who's Playing

Kent State Golden Flashes @ N. Illinois Huskies

Current Records: Kent State 9-4, N. Illinois 4-9

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois

Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the N. Illinois Huskies and the Kent State Golden Flashes are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Saturday, N. Illinois was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 75-71 to Eastern Michigan. The over/under was set at 146.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was James Dent Jr., who posted 15 points in addition to eight rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Illinois State back in December of 2024, so this was a nice turnaround.

Meanwhile, Kent State entered their match against Ball State on Saturday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Kent State fell 75-67 to Ball State. The Golden Flashes didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the defeat, Kent State had strong showings from VonCameron Davis, who had 20 points in addition to three steals, and Jamal Sumlin, who went 5 for 7 en route to 12 points. Sumlin's performance made up for a slower game against Heidelberg on Sunday. Less helpful for Kent State was Cian Medley's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

N. Illinois' loss was their eighth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 4-9. As for Kent State, their defeat ended a nine-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 9-4.

N. Illinois was pulverized by Kent State 85-47 in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. Will N. Illinois have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Kent State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against N. Illinois.