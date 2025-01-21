Who's Playing

Missouri State Bears @ N. Iowa Panthers

Current Records: Missouri State 7-12, N. Iowa 11-8

What to Know

N. Iowa is 8-2 against Missouri State since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at McLeod Center. The Panthers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.7 points per game this season.

The experts predicted N. Iowa would be headed in after a victory, but S. Illinois made sure that didn't happen. N. Iowa fell victim to a painful 73-49 loss at the hands of S. Illinois on Saturday. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest defeat the Panthers have suffered since February 3, 2024.

Meanwhile, Missouri State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their seventh straight loss. They fell 74-68 to Illinois State. The Bears got off to an early lead (up 13 with 8:39 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Dez White, who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (66.7%). Another player making a difference was Vincent Brady II, who earned 13 points plus two steals.

Missouri State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Illinois State pulled down 12.

N. Iowa's defeat dropped their record down to 11-8. As for Missouri State, their loss dropped their record down to 7-12.

Looking ahead, N. Iowa is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep N. Iowa's opponent in mind: they have a solid 8-2 record against the spread vs Missouri State over their last ten matchups.

N. Iowa beat Missouri State 72-65 in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. Will N. Iowa repeat their success, or does Missouri State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

N. Iowa is a big 11-point favorite against Missouri State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

Series History

N. Iowa has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Missouri State.