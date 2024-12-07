Who's Playing

N. Illinois Huskies @ N. Iowa Panthers

Current Records: N. Illinois 3-6, N. Iowa 4-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, N. Iowa is heading back home. They will welcome the N. Illinois Huskies at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McLeod Center. Both are strolling into their matches after big wins in their previous games.

N. Iowa will roll into the game after a wild two-game stretch: they only put up 56 points on Friday, then bounced right back against UIC on Wednesday. N. Iowa blew past UIC, posting an 83-56 win. The Panthers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 19 points or more this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead N. Iowa to victory, but perhaps none more so than Leon Bond III, who went 9 for 12 en route to 22 points. Bond III's performance made up for a slower matchup against St. Bona. on Friday. Trey Campbell was another key player, going 6 for 9 en route to 17 points plus five assists and five rebounds.

N. Iowa was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UIC only racked up 12.

Meanwhile, N. Illinois had to suffer through a five-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They put the hurt on Benedictine with a sharp 89-70 victory on Tuesday.

The win got N. Iowa back to even at 4-4. As for N. Illinois, their victory bumped their record up to 3-6.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: N. Iowa has been crazy accurate this season, having made 50.7% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for N. Illinois, though, as they've only made 41.8% of their field goals this season. Given N. Iowa's sizable advantage in that area, N. Illinois will need to find a way to close that gap.

N. Iowa beat N. Illinois 76-63 in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. Will N. Iowa repeat their success, or does N. Illinois have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

N. Iowa has won all of the games they've played against N. Illinois in the last 5 years.