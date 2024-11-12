Who's Playing

Loyola Maryland Greyhounds @ N.J. Tech Highlanders

Current Records: Loyola Maryland 1-1, N.J. Tech 0-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Loyola Maryland Greyhounds will face off against the N.J. Tech Highlanders at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Wellness and Events Center. The Greyhounds will be strutting in after a victory while the Highlanders will be stumbling in from a loss.

Loyola Maryland will head into Saturday's game on the come-up: they were handed a three-point defeat in their last matchup, but they sure didn't let that happen against Lancaster Bible on Saturday. Loyola Maryland took their contest with ease, bagging an 83-42 win over Lancaster Bible. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 48-14.

Loyola Maryland smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Lancaster Bible only pulled down five.

Meanwhile, N.J. Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their eighth straight loss dating back to last season. They were dealt a punishing 91-54 defeat at the hands of Villanova. The Highlanders were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The victory got Loyola Maryland back to even at 1-1. As for N.J. Tech, their loss dropped their record down to 0-2.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for Loyola Maryland considering the team was a sub-par 6-19 as the underdog last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $783.34. On the other hand, N.J. Tech will play as the favorite, and the team was 1-0 as such last season.

Odds

N.J. Tech is a slight 2-point favorite against Loyola Maryland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.