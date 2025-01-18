Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between N.J. Tech and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but N.J. Tech is up 30-28 over New Hamp.

N.J. Tech has yet to find success away from home, so they have something to prove. Victory is within reach; will this be their lucky break?

Who's Playing

New Hamp. Wildcats @ N.J. Tech Highlanders

Current Records: New Hamp. 4-15, N.J. Tech 3-15

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the New Hamp. Wildcats and the N.J. Tech Highlanders are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wellness and Events Center. The Highlanders are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Wildcats in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

If New Hamp. beats N.J. Tech with 79 points on Saturday, it's going to be the squad's new lucky number: they've won their past two contests with that exact score. New Hamp. skirted past UMBC 79-76. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory the Wildcats have posted since February 10, 2024.

Meanwhile, N.J. Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They took a 57-44 hit to the loss column at the hands of Maine.

New Hamp.'s win ended a 13-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 4-15. As for N.J. Tech, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-15.

New Hamp. beat N.J. Tech 83-78 in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for New Hamp. since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

N.J. Tech is a slight 1.5-point favorite against New Hamp., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 129 points.

Series History

New Hamp. has won 5 out of their last 6 games against N.J. Tech.