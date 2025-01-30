Who's Playing

UMass Lowell River Hawks @ N.J. Tech Highlanders

Current Records: UMass Lowell 14-7, N.J. Tech 4-17

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the UMass Lowell River Hawks and the N.J. Tech Highlanders are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Wellness and Events Center. The Highlanders have the home-court advantage, but the River Hawks are expected to win by 9.5 points.

Last Saturday, UMass Lowell strolled past New Hamp. with points to spare, taking the game 97-80.

UMass Lowell was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as New Hamp. only posted 11.

Meanwhile, N.J. Tech couldn't handle Albany on Saturday and fell 68-62. The Highlanders haven't had much luck with the Great Danes recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

UMass Lowell has been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 12 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 14-7 record this season. As for N.J. Tech, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-17.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: UMass Lowell just can't miss this season, having drained 49.6% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for N.J. Tech, though, as they've only made 39.4% of their field goals this season. Given UMass Lowell's sizable advantage in that area, N.J. Tech will need to find a way to close that gap.

UMass Lowell was able to grind out a solid win over N.J. Tech in their previous meeting on January 11th, winning 70-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for UMass Lowell since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

UMass Lowell is a big 9.5-point favorite against N.J. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the River Hawks as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is 142 points.

Series History

UMass Lowell has won 6 out of their last 10 games against N.J. Tech.