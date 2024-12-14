Who's Playing

Wagner Seahawks @ N.J. Tech Highlanders

Current Records: Wagner 5-4, N.J. Tech 2-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Wagner Seahawks will face off against the N.J. Tech Highlanders at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wellness and Events Center. The Seahawks' defense has only allowed 58.9 points per game this season, so the Highlanders' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Last Sunday, Wagner narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Md.-E. Shore 63-61. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Seahawks.

Meanwhile, N.J. Tech traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother so far this season. They fell 71-59 to Delaware State on Wednesday.

Wagner is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 5-4 record this season. As for N.J. Tech, their loss dropped their record down to 2-10.

Wagner was able to grind out a solid win over N.J. Tech in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, winning 64-51. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wagner since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Wagner has won 3 out of their last 5 games against N.J. Tech.