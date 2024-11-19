Who's Playing

Quinnipiac Bobcats @ Navy Midshipmen

Current Records: Quinnipiac 2-2, Navy 1-3

How To Watch

What to Know

The Quinnipiac Bobcats will face off against the Navy Midshipmen at 5:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Alumni Hall. Despite being away, the Bobcats are looking at a 1.5-point advantage in the spread.

Quinnipiac is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 145.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Maine on Friday, sneaking past 58-55. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory the Bobcats have posted since January 28th.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Navy last Sunday, but the final result did not. They suffered a bruising 86-66 loss at the hands of Campbell. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest defeat the Midshipmen have suffered since February 3rd.

The win got Quinnipiac back to even at 2-2. As for Navy, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 1-3.

Quinnipiac came out on top in a nail-biter against Navy when the teams last played back in December of 2023, sneaking past 71-68. The rematch might be a little tougher for Quinnipiac since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Quinnipiac is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Navy, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

Quinnipiac won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.