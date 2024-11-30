Who's Playing

VA-Lynchburg Dragons @ NC Central Eagles

Current Records: VA-Lynchburg 0-3, NC Central 2-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena -- Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Arena -- Durham, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The NC Central Eagles will face off against the VA-Lynchburg Dragons at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McDougald-McLendon Arena. The Eagles will be strutting in after a victory while the Dragons will be stumbling in from a loss.

NC Central is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They steamrolled past Carolina University 91-36 on Monday. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win the Eagles have posted since November 14, 2023.

NC Central was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Carolina University only posted eight.

Meanwhile, VA-Lynchburg's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Monday after their 11th straight defeat dating back to last season. They were dealt a punishing 115-64 loss at the hands of Alabama State.

NC Central's victory bumped their record up to 2-6. As for VA-Lynchburg, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-3.

Everything came up roses for NC Central against VA-Lynchburg in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, as the team secured a 107-54 win. In that match, NC Central amassed a halftime lead of 67-27, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Series History

NC Central won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.